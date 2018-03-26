Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section remained flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following ample position of trucks against restricted cargo movements.
Transporters said besides comfortable availability of trucks, reduced cargo movements mainly kept freight rates around last levels.
Following are todays freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur
17,000
Hyderabad
56,000 Chandigarh
19,000
Vijayawada
58,000 Ludhiana
20,000
Bengaluru
61,000 Kanpur
21,000
Chennai
62,000 Indore
22,000
Mysore
65,000 Ahmedabad
23,000
Puducherry
66,000 Baroda
25,000
Coimbatore
69,000 Patna
26,000
Kochi
71,000 Surat
27,000
Thiruvananthapuram80,000 Mumbai
29,500
Goa
58,000 Pune
30,500
Gwalior
15,000 Kolkata
32,500
Guwahati
60,000 PTI SDG ADI ADI
