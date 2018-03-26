Freight rates remain flat on some support

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Freight rates for nine-tonne pay load section remained flat at the local truck transport market in the national capital today following ample position of trucks against restricted cargo movements.

Transporters said besides comfortable availability of trucks, reduced cargo movements mainly kept freight rates around last levels.

Following are todays freight rates per nine-tonne load (in Rs): Jaipur

17,000

Hyderabad

56,000 Chandigarh

19,000

Vijayawada

58,000 Ludhiana

20,000

Bengaluru

61,000 Kanpur

21,000

Chennai

62,000 Indore

22,000

Mysore

65,000 Ahmedabad

23,000

Puducherry

66,000 Baroda

25,000

Coimbatore

69,000 Patna

26,000

Kochi

71,000 Surat

27,000

Thiruvananthapuram80,000 Mumbai

29,500

Goa

58,000 Pune

30,500

Gwalior

15,000 Kolkata

32,500

Guwahati

60,000 PTI SDG ADI ADI