FreightBro Signs MoU With The National Association of Freight and Logistics, Dubai

India's first freight forwarder facing platform, FreightBro, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The National Association of Freight and Logistics, (NAFL), Dubai, to help their 400+ members to digitize their services. With this partnership, freight forwarders in the Middle East region will now be able to access import rates of China and India on-the-go and book shipments instantly. The platform will enable them to manage quotations, shipments, communication, and visibility on-the-go. FreightBro is India's first freight forwarder facing platform aimed at revolutionizing the trillion-dollar forwarding industry through digitization of the manual processes in logistics. It provides a digital platform for freight forwarders that enable them to procure rates faster, reduce operational inefficiencies, boost sales, make informed decisions using data analytics and thereby provide a seamless user experience.Founded in February 1992 in Dubai, The National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL) works towards uniting a growing number of freight and logistics service providers in the UAE. NAFL is also the first national association of freight forwarders to be established in the Arabian Gulf and to join the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA). Supported by the UAE government, NAFL has been continuously striving towards the development of logistics initiatives in order to better the industry standards in UAE. Speaking about the partnership, Mohammed Zakkiria A, Co-founder, FreightBro stated, "As the UAE market rides the wave of digitization, this partnership comes at a perfect time as a strategic initiative to accelerate digitization in the Middle East freight industry. For FreightBro, the association will help us expand our presence in the Middle East and work closely with the forwarders of the region. Also, it is in sync with our ongoing trade lane development and solutions for small & medium sized forwarders in India, the UAE, and China."Nadia Aziz, President, NAFL, stated, "FreightBro's platform and application will surely speed up work for the forwarders; cut costs and help them grab a greater market share. It will also connect us more efficiently with top-notch Indian forwarders and traders and will create more synergy between both the countries."The MoU was signed at the recently conducted Transport Logistic Fair held in Munich.Industry experts are pegging the UAE's logistics markets size at $30 billion. UAE, currently ranks 33rd in the world in terms of the size of its e-commerce market, estimates only their e-commerce market to grow to $17.8 billion in 2020.