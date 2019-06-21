French Embassy holds yoga session on its premises

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Over 80 staff of the French Embassy took part in a yoga session on its premises on Friday, with the country's envoy saying that the mission is committed to provide a good environment to its personnel for following this ancient practice, officials said. The event was held to mark the International Day of Yoga. The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday morning organised an event here, where nearly 60 ambassadors as well as senior diplomats from various countries performed 'asanas' to celebrate the occasion. The Embassy of France in India in a statement said it joined the world in celebrating the holistic practice of yoga, at its premises, where more than 80 staff members participated in the main hall under the supervision of a yoga coach. "More than 2.5 million people are fond of yoga in France, which makes our country the European hub for this ancient practise. Committed all year long to providing a good working environment to its personnel, the Embassy of France in India has been offering daily yoga classes during lunch break on its premises for over a year and half," French envoy Alexandre Ziegler was quoted as saying in the statement. He also referred to the open air yoga session held in front of the Eiffel Tower last week, adding that thousands gathered there to celebrate the International Day of Yoga. PTI KND CK