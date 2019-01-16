French envoy to lead 78-member delegation to Vibrant Gujarat summit

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) French Ambassador Alexandre Ziegler will lead a 78-member French delegation to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 18.The French embassy said the delegation will include 34 French companies with expertise in the agri-food industry, aviation, banking and finance, energy, infrastructure, IT, telecommunications and waste and water management. The ninth edition of the three-day investment summit begins on January 18.The French embassy said Ziegler will lead the 78-member French delegation to the summit."As a partner country of the summit and being amongst India's leading foreign investors, France is committed to working with Government of India and the government of Gujarat. French companies are expected to sign three MoUs during the Vibrant Gujarat Summit," the French embassy said.It said the group of French delegates this year is a mix of companies with established footprint in Gujarat and those with advanced technical expertise keen to partner with Indian entities. PTI MPB AAR