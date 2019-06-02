French national held with satphone at IGI airport

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) A French national was Sunday apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying a satellite phone, which is banned under the law, in his luggage, a senior official said. Pierre L Bouihol was intercepted during frisking at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) at about 3 am as he was about to take a flight to Leh in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.The man was handed over to the Delhi Police by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as carrying a satellite phone is banned under law, the official said.The communication gadget is allowed only for defence and other authorised category of people, he added. PTI NES SRY