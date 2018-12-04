French PM confirms fuel tax suspensions, calls for calm

Paris, Dec 4 (AFP) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced Tuesday new concessions to "yellow vest" protesters, saying planned increases in the price of fuel would be suspended for six months."No tax merits putting the unity of the nation in danger," Philippe said in a televised address, adding that the anger on the streets "originates from a profound injustice: of not being able to live with dignity from one's work".He added that any future protests should be declared in advance and "take place calmly". (AFP) AMSAMS