French President's advisor meets PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Days after Narendra Modi and Emmanuel Macron held a bilateral meeting, the French president's advisor Emmanuel Bonne on Thursday called on the prime minster here. The Prime Minister's Office tweeted a picture of the meeting. Last week, the two leaders held one-on-one talks in France where Macron echoed India's stand on Jammu and Kashmir, saying India and Pakistan should resolve the issue bilaterally and no third party should "interfere or incite" violence in the region. PTI NAB AAR