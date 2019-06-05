French prosecutors drop rape investigation against Gerard Depardieu

Paris, Jun 5 (PTI) Paris public prosecutor's office has dropped the investigation into alleged "rapes and sexual assaults" against popular actor Gerard Depardieu.A 22-year-old female actor had made a complaint to police in August 2018 over an assault alleged to have occurred at Depardieu's home in Paris's Left Bank.The 70-year-old actor has denied the accusations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the prosecutor's office on Tuesday said that there was not evidence to back up the allegations against Depardieu. When the allegations emerged, Depardieu's lawyer, Herv Temime, said the actor was "shaken" and that the claims went against "everything (the actor) is and respects".Depardieu is considered one of the biggest international stars from France and has made more than 180 movies.He has starred in films such as "Green Card", Bernardo Bertoluccis "1900", Francis Vebers "La Chevre", Franois Truffauts "The Last Metro", Peter Weirs "Green Card", and the miniseries "The Count of Monte Cristo". PTI RB RB BKBK