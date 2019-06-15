Frequent polls vitiate development, better have simultaneous elections: Odisha CM

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday batted for simultaneous elections and said frequent polls "vitiate development". In his speech at the Niti Aayog Governing Council meeting, Patnaik said the focus of the country as large as India should be on agriculture. "Frequent elections vitiate development climate and often rock the spirit of cooperative federalism. It is better to have simultaneous elections in the country. "In a large country like ours, primary sector, especially agriculture, has to be always taken care of. Judicious utilization of water resources holds the key and Second Green Revolution should happen in our dry land areas," he said. He also said that environment and economic development should go hand in hand stating that the Forest Conservation Act requires a relook with a pragmatic approach. "If we base most of our beneficiary-oriented schemes on socio-economic survey, it is time we do a scientific comprehensive survey. On the other hand, we can also think of universal self-targeting schemes," he said. He said Odisha has come a long way from a poverty-stricken state to "one that showed the highest reduction of poverty among major states in a decade". Mentioning how the recent cyclone 'Fani' had caused massive devastation to the public infrastructure, property and livelihoods in Odisha, Patnaik said natural calamity should be included as a criteria for according Special Category Status to Odisha. "As an interim measure, we propose that states hit by major natural calamities may be declared as 'Special Focus States' and granted benefits of Special Category Status for a specific period. This will not only help Odisha but any other state which is hit by a major natural calamity. "We seek the support of the Union Government and NITI Aayog in our efforts for reconstruction and development of Odisha," he said. PTI ASGCK