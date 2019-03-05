Fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 5 (PTI) Pakistani troops Tuesday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control by targeting forward posts and villages in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said. The latest ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district around 1130 hours, prompting strong and effective retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.The spokesman said Pakistani army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms.However, there was no immediate report of any casualty on the Indian side, he said, adding the cross-border shelling was continuing when last reports were received.There has been a spurt in ceasefire violation by Pakistan after India's air strike at Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Balakot on February 26 in a preemptive action following the February 14 suicide bombing in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.Four persons, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured in over 60 ceasefire violations along the LoC, especially in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch last week. PTI TAS SRY