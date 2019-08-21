Fresh landslides block Manali-Leh Highway '

Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) Fresh landslides struck Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, blocking traffic on the Manali-Leh Highway, the police said.Landslides occurred at Marhi between Manali and Rohtang on the Manali-Leh Highway at around 11.30 am, Kullu Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said.The Manali-Leh Highway has again been blocked for traffic following fresh landslides at Marhi, he added.The highway was opened for vehicles on Tuesday itself after remaining blocked for some days following heavy rains. PTI DJI DVDV