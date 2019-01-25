Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar NH

Jammu, Jan 25 (PTI) Five fresh landslides Friday hit the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, which remained closed for thefifth consecutive day, leaving 1,500 vehiclesstranded at different places, officials said.There were fresh landslides on the highway at Gangroo,Ramsoo, Pantiyal and Anokhi areas in Ramban districts, theysaid.A portion of the highway has sunk near BGO office Ramsooand work for clearance of landslides and restoration of thehighway by men and machine of BRO is on, they said.Dy SP (Highway) Pardeep Singh, who is monitoring thework himself, said the earlier landslide at Sherbibi wascleared but the work on the rest is on.He said a portion of the road, which sunk at BDOoffice in Ramsoo, will be made trafficable for one way trafficafter repairs.At six places on the highway in Ramban section, there are either landslides or shooting of stones from mountain topsposing hurdles in clearance operations, IG Traffic AlokKumar said.Due to the closure of the highway over 1,500 vehicles,most of them trucks, have been stranded at various places inKathua, Jammu, Udhampur, Chenani, Patnitop, Ramban, BatoteBanihal areas, they said.A massive avalanche also hit Chashoti area in Paddar in Kishtwar, they said. There was no loss of life or injury to anyone, officials said.PTI AB DVDV