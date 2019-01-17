Fresh snowfall in high reaches brings mercury down in HP

Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Fresh snowfall in some high reaches brought down the minimum temperatures in most parts of the state Thursday, the Meteorological department said. Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10 degrees Celsius. It received 3 cm snowfall from 5.30 pm Wednesday to 8.30 am Thursday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said. The mercury settled at minus 3.8 degrees Celsius in tribal Kinnaur district's Kalpa, which received 0.4 cm snowfall during the period. The minimum temperature in Manali of Kullu district was minus 0.6 degree Celsius while it was zero degrees Celsius in Chail, 0.9 degrees Celsius in Kufri, 1.7 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie, 2.7 degrees celsius in Chamba and 3.2 degrees Celsius in the state capital Shimla Thursday, around four notches down from Wednesday, the weatherman said. PTI DJI PTI MAZ CK