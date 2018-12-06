Fresh snowfall in higher reaches intensifies cold wave in HP

Shimla, Dec 6 (PTI) Fresh snowfall in high reaches of Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur and Kullu districts has intensified ongoing cold wave in the state, the local meteorological centre said Thursday.Following fresh snowfall, Rohtang Pass has been closed for vehicular movement, an official of the Lahaul-Spiti district said.About 10 cm snowfall was recorded in Rohtang Pass, 4 cm in Koksar, Sisu and Gondola while Kalpa received 2 cm snowfall.With minus 4.9 degrees Celsius, Keylong recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state, the Met department said, adding that in Kalpa, minus 0.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature was recorded. PTI DJI CK