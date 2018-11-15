Fresh snowfall in Himachal, mercury dips in state

Shimla, Nov 15 (PTI) Mercury plummeted in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in high reaches of Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Shimla and Kullu districts and rain in some parts of the state on Wednesday night, the Meteorological department said.The minimum temperature in Keylong, Manali, Kalpa and Kufri has dropped below freezing point after the fresh snowfall. Tourist destination Manali in Kullu district received first snowfall of the season. Manali received 4 cm snowfall, Director of MeT centre Shimla Manmohan Singh said.Similarly tourist attraction Khara Pathar in Jubbal Kotkhai tehsil of Shimla district received the first snowfall of the season. Pangi and Kalpa in Kinnaur district also received fresh snowfall. Similarly high reaches of Chamba and tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti also received fresh snowfall. Exact data of snowfall in these areas was not available. The minimum temperature in Keylong, Manali, Kalpa and Kufri has settled below the freezing point, the Met Centre said.The lowest -3.3 degree Celsius temperature in Himachal was recorded in Keylong of Lahaul and Spiti districts.Besides 2.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature was recorded in Chail, 3.3 in Shimla, 3.7 in Dalhousie, 6.5 in Palampur, 8.8 in Dharamshala and 9 degree Celsius minimum temperature was recorded in Una during the last 24 hours. 36 mm rain was recorded in Seobagh followed by 32.4 mm in Manali, 28.8 mm in Berthin, 27.2 mm in Bhuntar and 22 mm in Palampur during the last 24 hours.Besides the tourist destination Dalhousie received 20 mm rain and state capital Shimla got 15.5 mm rain during the period.PTI DJI DVDV