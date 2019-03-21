Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh brings down temperature

Shimla, Mar 21 (PTI) Fresh snowfall in higher reaches and light rains in some parts of Himachal Pradesh brought down temperature in several parts of the state, the Met department said. Manali in Kullu district received 4 cm snowfall while Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa witnessed 12 cm snowfall each, the Shimla Meteorological Centre said.Precipitation also occurred at many other places of the state during the last 24 hours, including Shimla, which received rain with hails, it said.The minimum temperatures decreased by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures fell by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Centre said.Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7 degrees Celsius while the minimium temperature in Kalpa and Manali was minus 4 degrees Celsius and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively.In Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla, the minimum temperature was recorded as 2.2 degrees Celsius, 5.8 degrees Celsius and 7.2 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI DJI AD DPBDPB