Fresh snowfall in Kedarnath & Badrinath

/R Dehradun, Feb 6 (PTI) Fresh snowfall hit Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts of Uttarakhand on Wednesday evening, resulting in the accumulation of about eight-foot thick layer of snow at Kedarnath. Badrinath in Chamoli district also received light snowfall towards the evening with the road beyond Hanuman Chatti closed for commuters, Chamoli district disaster management office said. Most places in the plains, including Dehradun, received showers, said Vikram Singh, director of the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun. Hailstorm is likely to occur at isolated places in the plain areas over the next36 hours. Heavy or very heavy snowfall is also likely to occur mainly in the hilly areas of Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh on Thursday, Singh said. This weather condition has been caused by movement of western disturbance over the western Himalayan region and formation of an induced system over northern Rajasthan and neighbouring areas, the official said. Authorities have advised people to take precautionary measures to control the movement of commuters and tourists in the hills during the period, he added. PTI ALMHMB