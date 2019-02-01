Fresh snowfall, rain in HP; cold wave intensifies

Shimla, Feb 1 (PTI) Cold wave conditions intensified in Himachal Pradesh as fresh snowfall and rain in parts of the state caused the minimum temperature to dip further on Friday, even as the meteorological department predicted more snow and rainfall next week.Tourist spots Dalhousie (45 cm), Kufri (10 cm) and Manali (2 cm) received snow from 5.30 pm on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday, the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, said.Bharmour (60 cm), Pooh (17 cm), Keylong (11 cm), Salooni and Kalpa (10 cm each) witnessed snowfall during the period, it said adding snowfall also occurred in parts of Shimla city, including Jakhu and the Ridge.Besides, several other areas, including Shimla, Chamba, Palampur and Manali, received rainfall ranging from 2 mm to 31.6 mm during the period.The sky in most parts of the state remained overcast.The minimum temperature was recorded below the freezing point in Kufri (minus 3.6 degrees Celsius), Dalhousie (minus 2.5 degrees Celsius) and Manali (minus 1 degree Celsius).Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 11 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalpa, which recorded a minimum temperature of minus 10 degrees Celsius.Several roads in Chamba district were blocked due to heavy snowfall, Superintendent of Police Monika Bhutunguru said.The weather department has forecast heavy rain and snowfall in the high and mid hills and thundershowers in the low hills and plains of the state from Monday to Thursday Monday and Tuesday.The weather will mainly remain dry in the state on Saturday and Sunday, it said. PTI DJI NSDNSD