Fresh spell of rain, snowfall likely in HP from Saturday

Shimla, Jan 18 (PTI) A fresh spell of heavy rain and snowfall is likely in Himachal Pradesh from January 19 to 24, the meteorological department said on Friday.A western disturbance will affect northwest India from Friday evening. As a result, light rain and snowfall will occur at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh on January 19, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.Thereafter, distribution and intensity of the rain and snowfall will increase and fairly widespread to widespread rain and snowfall will occur over Himachal Pradesh from January 20 to 24, he said.Isolated heavy to very heavy rain and snowfall are likely to occur over the state from January 21 to 24, he added.Meanwhile, tourist hotspot Manali in Kullu district continued to reel under sub zero temperatures with a low of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, Singh said.Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature in Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 3.6 degrees Celsius, he said.Shimla, Dalhousie and Kufri recorded minimum temperatures of 4.2 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI