Fresh spell of rains lash parts of Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) A fresh spell of rainfall lashed parts of Rajasthan where several places received moderate to heavy rains over the past 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Thursday. It said Sikar recorded the maximum rainfall of 116.2 mm followed by Pilani (83.2 mm), Vanasthali in Tonk (71.2 mm), Jaipur (70.5 mm) and Kota (61.4 mm) since Wednesday. Churu and Sawai Madhopur also received 49.6 mm and 45 mm rainfall, respectively, during this period, the MeT department said. Normal life was affected due to rains and roads in many areas of Sikar and Jaipur were waterlogged. In Sikar, a bus got stuck in a waterlogged underpass and was later pulled out using a tractor. Many areas in state capital Jaipur faced traffic congestion due to rain. The MeT department has forecast light to moderate rainfall in the state for the next 24 hours. PTI SDA ADCK