Fresh survey by U'khand govt contradicts its own health dept data on sex ratio

Dehradun, Jul 30 (PTI) Contradicting its own Health Department data which stated that only boys were born in 133 villages of Uttarkashi district in three months, a fresh survey by the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday said 62 girls were born in these villages during the period. A report based on the survey conducted by the state Women Empowerment and Child Development Department said that 222 children were born in past three months at 158 Anganwadi Kendras run in 133 villages spread over six blocks. Out of these 160 were boys and 62 girls, the report said. Twelve girls each were born in Bhatwadi and Dunda blocks, eight in Chinyalisaur, 19 in Naugaon, two in Purola and nine in Mori blocks. The survey was ordered by Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya after the Health Department data created a flutter as it claimed that not a single girl was born in these villages from April to June. The minister said the survey dispels fear that female foeticide is prevalent in these villages. She, however, said the gap between the number of boys and girls born in these villages was big she and added that the factors behind it will be probed. PTI ALM AAR