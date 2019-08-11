Fresh 'yellow weather' warning issued in Himachal

Shimla, Aug 11 (PTI) The meteorological department has issued a fresh 'yellow weather' warning for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh on Monday and Tuesday, an official said on Sunday.The Shimla Met centre has forecast rainfall in the state till August 17.Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the plains, low and mid hills of the state over the next two days, the official said.The Met department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, with 'yellow' indicating least danger.Between Saturday and Sunday, Gohar recorded 72 mm rain followed by Una (64 mm), Sundernagar (35 mm), Renuka (29 mm) and Janjehli (12 mm), the weatherman said.At 34.2 degrees Celsius, Una was the hottest place in the state while the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong at 14.3 degrees Celsius, the official said. PTI DJI MAZ RHL