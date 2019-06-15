Fresh yellow weather warning issued in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Jun 15 (PTI) The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh yellow weather warning for thunderstorm in Himachal Pradesh for the next three days, an official said on Saturday. The Shimla Met centre forecast thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm and gusty winds in plains, low and middle hills of the state from June 16 to 18. The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life". Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings it indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days. Meanwhile, the weather remained dry over the state during the last 24 hours. Una continued to be the hottest place in the state with a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature on Saturday was recorded at 6.6 degrees Celsius in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong. The maximum temperature in Paonta Sahib was 42.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Kangra (40), Bilaspur (40.4), Hamirpur (39.9) and Sundernagar (39.6). State capital Shimla recorded a maximum of 29 degrees Celsius, while tourist place Manali registered a high of 27.8 degrees Celsius. Dalhousie and Kufri recorded maximum temperatures of 23.9 and 20.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI DJI CK