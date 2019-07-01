Fringe group leader in Rajasthan booked for inciting religious sentiments

Jaipur, Jul 1 (PTI) The leader of a fringe group was booked for allegedly inciting religious sentiments in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said Monday. Recently, a video was shared on social media purportedly showing Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi saying that if there is any terrorist activity during the Amarnath yatra which hurts Hindu pilgrims, then devotees going to the Ajmer Sharif Dargah should not feel safe. On Saturday night, Nazim Shakeel Ahmed of the dargah lodged a complaint against Gogamedi for hurting religious sentiment and spreading religious animosity, Dargah Police Station Incharge Hem Raj said. A case was registered against the leader under Indian Penal Code section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and section 505 (public mischief), he said.PTI AG AAR