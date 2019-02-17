From Bhangra to mehndi: How India continues to dominate Global Village Dubai

By Justin Rao Dubai, Feb 17 (PTI) A group of European tourists stand transfixed as they hear a Rajasthani lady sing "Khuda Gawa" while an Arab family tries 'masala' peanuts at the India pavilion in Global Village, the closest they can get to experience the culture abroad. Global Village is one of the world's largest tourism, leisure, shopping and entertainment project, which houses cultures of more than 60 countries under one roof. While the Global Village is a big drawing point for Dubai tourism -- this year's edition started from October 30, 2018 -- much of it is largely dominated by India. In the current edition, there are nearly 27 pavilion from various parts of the world, including the US, China, Egypt, Turkey. But the largest pavilion is that of India, spreading across 11,000 square metre, a record India has been holding ever since the inception of the Global Village in the 90s. Sunil Bhatia, Managing Director of E4 Entertainers and organiser of the India pavilion at the Global Village, says in 1996, when the Global Village started during the Dubai shopping festival, only India had a pavilion."We grew then and became the biggest. We don't have the largest pavilion because we are the largest community but because our products are liked by all. That's why we are sustaining so long amid all these stalls from several countries," he told PTI. What also helps, Sunil says, are various dance performances -- from Bhangra to Bollywood -- held in the arena, which captivate non-Indians and "transcend them into a culture they have seen from afar."Every year there is a new theme for pavilion and for this year's edition, it is Punjab. Inside the massive set up are local shops sourced from India. It becomes easier to source people from India and makes the pavilion more authentic as they do not require any trade licence to operate shops for five months on a visa granted by the Global Village. The range of shops is Pan-India. There is a Hyderabad saree collection, a kiosk for Colaba perfume, special Kashmir handloom, henna from Rajasthan, a man who does rice art to a peanut seller from Uttar Pradesh.A cone of masala peanuts priced at 5 dirhams is a "bit too much" for Indians to buy, but Ashok is not disheartened. "It is my first time here and the experience is a bit overwhelming. The sale isn't excellent, as foreigners are mostly curious what I'm selling and Indians quickly compare the price in rupees. But I am not complaining, I didn't think I'd one day come to Dubai and sell peanuts," he quips. Indians buyers in a foreign land can be tricky. As Sunil points out, Indians are not always the main buyers at their pavilion. "Our main customers are Arabs. They all love our products, from shawls, jutti, jewellery, antique stuff. They are attracted to these products. Indians will always compare the price but the Arabs, Europeans come and buy a lot. They love our street food too," he says.But there is little to complain for Pratibha, a 60 year old who has been coming to the Global Village from Rajasthan, every year, with her henna skills."We take great pride in coming here and showcasing our culture to people. The foreigners are of course fascinated by what I do and they are the ones who usually get mehndi done. If they are just contemplating, or are in doubt, I usually sing a song and that works!" This year's Global Village will close on April 6, post which the entire structure will be dismantled, only to be erected again, for another edition and to create another record. PTI JUR RBRB