From Bollywood to the Caribbean: Raveena Tandon Highlights the Stars of the Citizenship by Investment Programme, Sponsored by CS Global Partners

DUBAI, UAE, October 23, 2018/PRNewswire/ --October 20-21, Bangalore played host to the Global Investment Immigration Summit which brought together over 500 Bollywood industry professionals, lawyers, direct investors, immigration and investment agents, students and their families seeking greater global mobility. The two-day conference was organised by London-based BLS Media and saw experts in the investor immigration industry share the latest developments in residence and citizenship by investment. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773386/CS_Global_Partners.jpg ) (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/773387/CS_Global_Partners.jpg )Leading international advisory CS Global Partners were headline sponsors of the event, supporting the governments of St Kitts and Nevis, Dominica and St Lucia as the official marketing promoters of their citizenship by investment programmes. One very special guest - famous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon - delivered the opening speech and attended the displays of the Caribbean countries that are said to offer the best second citizenship for investors and their families."We appreciate Miss Tandon's kind gesture of helping promote the citizenship by investment programmes of Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia, as these countries are known for giving back to the community, whether local or global," says Paul Singh, Director of CS Global Partners.He further adds that this could be a result of the three countries upholding the highest industry standards: "Dominica has seen incredible solidarity lately as it makes impressive strides in promoting climate resilience and using citizenship by investment funds to do this. Namely, their Economic Diversification Fund is made up of applicants' contributions worth at least US$100,000 each, which have helped build stronger homes in Dominica, better infrastructure, sponsor bright students and even save the lives of several critically-ill children."In return, investors that succeed in passing the due diligence checks are offered greater visa-free travel, new avenues for wealth diversification, such as investing in the tourism sector of these Caribbean islands, and a legacy for their families and future generations to benefit from. As the inventors of the concept of citizenship by investment, St Kitts and Nevis is a constant attraction for businesspersons at all conferences, and the Global Investment Immigration Summit was no exception. This twin-island nation recently introduced a new investment option - the Sustainable Growth Fund - which requires for a US$150,000 contribution per main applicant in exchange for its valuable citizenship that can offer visa-free/visa-on-arrival travel to over 155 countries.Fellow Caribbean island of St Lucia continues to appeal to globally minded individuals by offering a wider choice of investments, amongst which are world-class real estate brands that, besides being eligible for the St Lucian citizenship by investment programme, also double as a luxury second homes or an income-generating investment.As the Bollywood star discovers the stars of the citizenship by investment programmes, CS Global Partners advises clients on finding the most suitable solution for their global lifestyle.CS Global Partners is an international, award-winning, industry-leading, legal consultancy firm specialising in citizenship and residence solutions. Headquartered in the heart of London with ten offices worldwide, CS Global Partners offers tailored, strategic advice to both the clients and the countries it represents. Driving economic prosperity and transforming lives in the process, CS Global Partners transcends the traditional investment immigration industry framework, supporting the governments of Dominica, Saint Lucia and St Kitts and Nevis to promote their CBI programmes. In doing so, CS Global Partners leads by example, providing investors and governments alike with unparalleled, intelligent citizenship solutions.Visit the official website - http://www.csglobalpartners.com - for more information.