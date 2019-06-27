From cars to bullet trains, India-Japan ties have come a long way: PM Modi

Kobe, Jun 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday the ties between India and Japan have become stronger from the time the two countries cooperated to make a car to coming together to manufacture the bullet trains.Addressing the Indian community in this Japanese city, Prime Minister Modi said Japan has played an important role in India's economic development.Modi said the bilateral ties are going to become more robust as India aims to become a USD 5 trillion economy in the next five years."There was a time when we were collaborating in building cars and today we are collaborating in building a bullet train," said Modi, who is here to attend the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from Friday."Today there is no such part of India where Japan's projects or investments have not left its mark. Similarly talent and manpower of India are contributing to strengthen Japan," he told the enthusiastic Indian diaspora who gave a rousing welcome to the Prime Minister.India is planning to run its first bullet train between Mumbai and Ahmedabad with Japan's help. The first stretch of the ambitious project is expected to be completed by 2022.The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHRSCL) is in the process of acquiring land for the 508-kilometer project. PTI SCY MRJ AKJ MRJ