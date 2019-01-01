From Jan 3, only vehicles having RFID tags to get exemption from paying ECC at Delhi toll plazas

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Thursday onwards, only those vehicle which have RFID tags will be exempted from paying environment compensation charge (ECC) at eight toll plazas in Delhi, the south corporation said Tuesday.In a statement, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said EPCA has directed to issue a general public awareness notice that "January 3 onwards, only those vehicles that have obtained RFID tag after pre-registration will get exemption from paying ECC at operational toll plazas".EPCA or Environment Pollution (Prevention & Control) Authority is a Supreme Court-appointed body that takes decision on measures to be taken for curbing pollution in Delhi.RFID or radio frequency identification devices enable vehicles to electronically pay charges at toll plazas and ensure seamless movement.The eight toll plazas are located at Aya Nagar, DND Flyover, Shahdara Main, Shahdara Flyover, Tikri Border, Kapashera Border, Rajokri Border and Kundli Border, the SDMC said.Vehicles which are over 10 years old will not be registered and not be allowed to enter Delhi, it said. PTI KND KND SOMSOM