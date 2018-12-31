From New Year, first metro coach to be reserved for women across all corridors except Red Line

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Starting January 1, the first coach in the moving direction of trains will be reserved for women on all corridors, except the Red Line, to bring uniformity across the network, Delhi Metro officials said Monday.Till now, the first and the last coach in trains were alternately used as 'ladies coach' across various corridors, depending on up and down line. "The first and the last coach at the terminal stations of Line 1 (Red Line-Dislhad Garden to Rithala), Line 5 (Green Line- Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to Brig. Hoshiar Singh), Line 6 (Violet Line- Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh), Line 7 (Pink Line-Majlis Park to Mayur Vihar Pkt-1 & Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar) and Line 8 (Magenta Line- Botanical Garden to Janakpuri West) were alternately used as ladies coach on the up and and down lines respectively," the DMRC said in a statement. The new system has been introduced to ensure more convenience to commuters and maintain uniformity among all the metro stations across the DMRC network. The same system will soon be introduced on the Red Line, too, once it is extended up to Ghaziabad, a DMRC official said. "Necessary announcements in the trains and at stations regarding this will be made to ensure smooth transition to the new arrangement. Also, the floor graphics and the 'Women Only' hanging signages are being removed and fixed at all the stations of these lines," he said. On rest of the corridors (Line 2 and Line-3/4), the first coach on both up and down lines is already being used as the 'Women Only' coach, and will continue to remain so. PTI KND GVS