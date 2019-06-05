From planting saplings to offering free Tulsi seeds cards, Delhi celebrates Environment Day

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) From planting saplings to offering free Tulsi seed cards, political leaders in the national capital Wednesday did their bit to inspire people to work towards ensuring a cleaner and greener city on World Environment Day.Congress's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit planted a sapling at her Nizamuddin East residence on the occasion and urged everyone to plant at least one plant each to increase tree cover here.She said the Congress's city unit will start an extensive tree plantation drive in the national capital on the birthday of party president Rahul Gandhi on June 19.Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appealed to the people to adopt the principle of reuse and recycle."On this World Environment Day, let's pledge to take measures to reduce air pollution. Lets plant trees, segregate our waste, stop open burning of waste, promote reuse and recycling. Small actions go a long way!" he tweeted.BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Bagga announced distribution of one lakh Tulsi seed cards.The Aam Aadmi Party on its official Twitter handle said its government's scheme to install solar panels at zero cost conveys its commitment to a clean environment."Massive ongoing project to install solar panels across Delhi at zero cost is a highly cherished move by Delhi government to feel the real summer spirit. #WorldEnvironmentDay," it tweeted.The AAP government had last year approved the Mukhyamantri Solar Power Scheme, which offers residents who install rooftop solar panels a subsidy on their electricity bill for a period of five years from the existing three years.Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who planted a sapling, urged people to celebrate Environment Day everyday.PTI GVS PR ANBANB