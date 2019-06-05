From planting saplings to offering free Tulsi seeds cards, Delhi celebrates World Environment Day

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) From planting saplings to offering free Tulsi seed cards, political leaders in the national capital Wednesday did their bit to inspire people to work towards ensuring a cleaner and greener city on World Environment Day.Congress's Delhi unit president Sheila Dikshit planted a sapling at her Nizamuddin East residence on the occasion and urged everyone to plant at least one sapling each to increase the tree cover here.She said the Congress's city unit will start an extensive tree plantation drive in the national capital on party president Rahul Gandhi's birthday on June 19.Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal appealed to the people to adopt the principle of reuse and recycle."On this World Environment Day, let's pledge to take measures to reduce air pollution. Let's plant trees, segregate our waste, stop open burning of waste, promote reuse and recycling. Small actions go a long way!" he tweeted.BJP Delhi unit spokesperson Tajinder Bagga announced distribution of one lakh Tulsi seed cards.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its official Twitter handle said its government's scheme to install solar panels at zero cost conveys its commitment to a clean environment."Massive ongoing project to install solar panels across Delhi at zero cost is a highly cherished move by Delhi government to feel the real summer spirit. #WorldEnvironmentDay," it tweeted.The AAP government had last year approved the 'Mukhyamantri Solar Power Scheme', which offers residents, who install rooftop solar panels, a subsidy on their electricity bill for a period of five years from the existing three years.Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who planted a sapling, urged people to celebrate Environment Day everyday.The Delhi Traffic Police also did its bit by organising awareness campaigns to sensitise people towards saving the environment and reducing pollution, officials said.The Delhi Traffic Police personnel and traffic sentinels stood holding placards with messages to curb noise and air pollution at 18 busy intersections in the city, they said.The department also took the initiative of planting saplings on the occasion, they added. PTI GVS PR NIT NIT DIVDIV