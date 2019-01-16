Front seat for Tytler at Cong event: SAD leader says party 'intimidating' witnesses

(Eds: Adds Sirsa's tweet) New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa Wednesday alleged that the Congress made 1984 anti-Sikh riots accused Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row at an event where Sheila Dikshit took over as its Delhi unit president to "intimidate" witnesses in related cases. He claimed the Congress is "afraid as it is aware that Tytler and Kamal Nath would also be jailed" in cases related to the anti-Sikh riots. "The Congress made Jagdish Tytler sit in the front row. It was a deliberate act to intimidate the witnesses in the anti-sikh riots cases," Sirsa, who is also the general sectary of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, alleged. "The Congress wants to send a message to the witnesses that the party high command supports Tytler and nobody should even try to testify against him," he alleged. "Since the conviction of Sajjan Kumar, the party is afraid... that the leaders whom it kept safe are now being jailed. By such acts, it is also sending a message to the judiciary and police that nobody should initiate action against them," Sirsa alleged. He said Tytler and Kamal Nath won't be spared and would definitely be sent to jail. "'We stand in support of Tytler... Don't you dare testify against him'. By giving front row seat to Jagdish Tytler; this is a loud and clear MESSAGE by @INCIndia to intimidate the witnesses... (sic)," the SAD leader later said on Twitter. Dikshit took over as Delhi Congress chief from Ajay Maken in the presence of a large number of party leaders and workers Wednesday. Senior Congress leaders Karan Singh, Janardan Dwivedi, Meira Kumar, PC Chacko, Sandip Dikshit, Ajay Maken among others attended Dikshit's charge taking ceremony. PTI GVS CK