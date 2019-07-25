Fruit trader shot dead in Firozabad

Firozabad (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A fruit trader was shot dead by two bike-borne men near Mainpuri crossing in Shikohabad area here, police said on Thursday.Sonu (28) was shot when he was returning home on Wednesday night, SP, Rural Rajesh Kumar said.The victim suffered three bullet injuries, including one on his head, and died soon after the attack, he said.The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.No arrest has been made in this connection so far. PTI CORR ABN ABHABH