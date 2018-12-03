Fruit vendor dies after being hit by vehicle in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A fruit vendor on his way home from a weekly market was killed and his friend seriously injured when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dwarka's Ganpati Chowk, police said Monday.Police found a Mercedes logo at the spot which prompted them to procure details of about 4,000 Mercedes car from the Road Transport Authority to ascertain details of the vehicle, they said.The accident that claimed the life of 35-year-old Sarvesh and injured 30-year-old Inder took place Sunday night, officials said. The Dwarka South police station received information about the accident around 11.50 pm.Sarvesh was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Inder, who sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to the Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka, a senior police officer said.He said both were fruit sellers and were returning home after work from the weekly market when the accident took place.The vehicle has not yet been identified, police said, adding that the witness and caller of the incident hasalso been examined. He told police that he has not seen the vehicle which hit them. He saw two injured persons lying on the road while he was on his way home and immediately informed police, the senior officer said.However, the place where the incident took place did not have any CCTV, so they are scanning through CCTV footages of adjacent roads to find clues and ascertain the sequence of events, the officer said. A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI AMP SLB KJ