Fruit vendor dies after being hit by vehicle in Dwarka

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) A fruit vendor on his way home from a weekly market was killed and his friend seriously injured when they were hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dwarka's Ganpati Chowk, police said Monday.The accident that claimed the life of 35-year-old Sarvesh and injured 30-year-old Inder took place Sunday night, officials said. The Dwarka South police station received information about the accident around 11.50 pm.Sarvesh was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Inder, who sustained serious injuries, has been admitted to the Ayushman Hospital in Dwarka, a senior police officer said.He said both were fruit sellers and were returning home after work from the weekly market when the accident took place.The vehicle has not yet been identified, police said, adding that there was no witness to the incident.Officers said they found a Mercedes logo at the spot but could not confirm the make of the vehicle.They are scanning through CCTV footage to find clues and ascertain the sequence of events.A case has been registered in connection with the incident and further investigation is underway, police said.