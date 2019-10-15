Frustrated over father's illness, boy commits suicide in UP

/R Muzaffarnagar, Oct 15 (PTI) Frustrated over the illness of his father, a 12-year-old boy allegedly ended his life in Khatoli town here, police said. Rihan committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling hook at his father's shop, they said. Gulzar, Rihan's father, is a mechanic and has been unwell for some time now, police said. Rihan was attending the shop but he was worried about the illness of his father. On Monday evening, his body was found hanging from the ceiling hook of the shop, they said. PTI Corr AQSAQS