FS briefs parliamentary panel on Indo-Pak front

(Eds: Updating) New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Friday briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs on the Indo-Pak front.The committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor met in Parliament House this afternoon. The briefing was on Indo-Pak relations in the light of the strain in relationship after the Pulwama attack and an air strike by India, officials said."The parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs will receive a briefing from the MEA on the current situation with Pakistan..." Tharoor tweeted earlier. Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers. PTI ASG ZMN