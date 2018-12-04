FS Gokhale holds talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Tuesday held talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou and reviewed the progress made in the bilateral ties since the Wuhan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.The External Affairs Ministry said the two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common interest."The two sides reviewed the progress made in India-China bilateral relations since the Informal Summit between the Prime Minister and President Xi Jinping in April and discussed the agenda for bilateral engagement in the coming months," it said.The meeting between Kong and Gokhale took place 10 days after border talks between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor Wang Yi at Dujiangyan in China's southwestern Sichuan province.In their informal summit in Chinese city of Wuhan, Modi and Xi decided to issue "strategic guidance" to their militaries to strengthen communications so that they can build trust and understanding.The informal summit had taken place seven months after the Doklam standoff.Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day face-off in Doklam from June 16 last year after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The impasse ended on August 28. PTI MPB ZMN