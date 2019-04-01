FS holds talks with Russian Dy FM, discusses India's NSG membership bid

New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale held talks with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkovon on Monday and discussed key strategic issues such as BRICS cooperation and New Delhi's NSG membership bid.During the talks held in Moscow, the two sides also discussed topical international issues of mutual interest, a Russian Embassy statement said.Cooperation within the BRICS format, the current issues of the key multilateral export control regimes, including New Delhi's application for Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) membership, and other non-proliferation and arms control issues were also discussed, it added. PTI ASK RC