FSL to get new vehicle examination site: Officials

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) More than 20 vehicles can be examined for evidence daily once the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) gets a separate site here for the purpose, officials said Friday. FSL in Rohini is currently able to examine only three-four vehicles a day due to lack of space. Once the new site, which is being developed by the Public Works Department, opens, forensic examination of vehicles would be faster, they added. The site in Rohini Sector-21-23, spread over 4,000 square metre, would be commissioned by this year-end. "The laboratory will have multidisciplinary facilities. All required experts, including photo experts, will be available at the new site and it will ease pressure and help avoid unnecessary rush to crime scenes," said FSL Director Deepa Verma. Delhi saw 35,938 cases of vehicle theft this year till October 15. According to FSL officials, Delhi Police usually recovers stolen vehicles in bulk but due to space constraints, the laboratory now asks them to get only three-four vehicles at a time. Sanjiv Kumar Gupta, in-charge of the crime scene division, said that in most of the motor vehicle thefts, the accused change the chassis number of the car. "There is a special chemical that is sprayed on the altered chassis number. After the chemical starts working, the original chassis number only appears for fraction of second during which the photo expert has to click a picture before it disappears," he added. Normally, our experts go to a crime scene, but in some cases it is much better to bring the crime scene to the laboratory where experienced experts and all precision equipment are available for accurate and fast results, he added. PTI SLB SMN