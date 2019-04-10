FTII introduces course in film criticism, review of art

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) For the first time, the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) in Pune has introduced a course in film criticism and review of art.The 20-day course would be conducted from May 28 to June 19, 2019 in Delhi in association with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), an official release said. Talking about the course, Bhupendra Kainthola, Director, FTII, said it meets a long-standing demand of cinema critics, film reviewers, film bloggers, research scholars, film academics, and just about anyone who has more than ordinary interest in cinema. He said one needs to know how to "read" a film in order to review it, the tools for which will be provided through this course.The course would be helmed by Bhopal-based filmmaker Rajula Shah, an FTII alumnus.Talking about the course, Shah said it has been designed to provide a basic grounding in the discipline of film criticism and to train the participants into becoming a serious viewers of cinema. She said the course includes the study of significant films in the history of cinema through the prism of critical thinking. The course is being conducted under FTII's countrywide film education outreach initiative SKIFT (Skilling India in Film and Television) under which over 135 short-term courses have been held in 37 cities across the country covering over 5,800 learners. The course is open to all, with no age bar, and the last date for applying is April 22, 2019. PTI ASK ASK ANBANB