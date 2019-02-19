Fuel outlets to be shut for 20 mins on Feb 20 in wake of Pulwama attack

Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) The Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD), representing 56,000 fuel outlets in the country, has called for a 20-minute shutdown of fuel stations at 7 pm Wednesday in memory of the 40 CRPF personnel killed as a result of a terror attack in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir. Banners and photos of the martyrs would be placed in fuel outlets and lights turned off from 7 pm to 7:20 pm across the country, said CIPD General Secretary In-Charge K Suresh Kumar. He requested the public to cooperate and express solidarity with the defence forces. Forty CRPF personnel were killed and five injured in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14 when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. PTI VIJ BN SHW HRS