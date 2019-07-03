Fugitive gangster arrested after brief encounter near Jharoda Kalan

New Delhi, Jul 3 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a "fugitive gangster" after a brief encounter near Jharoda Kalan at Najafgarh-Bahadurgarh Road, police said Wednesday. The accused, Yogesh alias Tillu Pandit (34), a resident of Jharoda Kalan, was nabbed on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday while he opened fire at the police team and tried to flee, they said. Two Assistant Sub Inspectors, however, managed to survive with a close shave of the gunshot. One sophisticated pistol loaded with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession, police said. "Interrogation revealed that in order to earn huge money and fame in Najafgarh area, he joined gangster Pradeep Banka of his area. He was arrested in a dacoity case of IGI Airport in 2009 in which he along with his 8 associates had robbed a consignment of imported goods loaded in a tempo after abducting its driver to Jhatikara," said Ajit Kumar Singla, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime). After coming out of jail, he joined Krishan Pahalwan gang of Najafgarh and started working as PSO of the gang leader. In 2016, he along with his fellow PSOs shot dead two other PSOs of Krishan Pahalwan in his farmhouse at Nangloi-Najafgarh road and was arrested in the case along with gang leader Pahalwan, the officer said. Later, he formed his own gang with "criminals" Darshan Sawdia, Jai, Shakti and others and started land grabbing and extorting money in Najafgarh area. During this period, a dispute arose between his gang and rival Kalu Banjara gang of Najafgarh and he along with associates shot dead Banjara and was absconding since then, the officer added. A cash reward of Rs 50,000 was declared for his arrest in the case, the officer said.Efforts are being made to arrest other absconding accused Darshan Sawdia, police said. PTI AMP RCJ