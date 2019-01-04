Fulfil assurances by Delhi govt in Assembly in stipulated time or face action:CS to officers

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev Friday directed all the head of departments to ensure that assurances given by the government in the Assembly are fulfilled in a stipulated time period.In an official circular to principal secretaries and secretaries, Dev, the top bureaucrat in the Delhi government, said non-seriousness on the part of departments will be viewed adversely for appropriate action.Dev, whose predecessor Anshu Prakash had been at loggerhead with the AAP dispensation on a range of issues, has successfully avoided confrontation with the Arvind Kejriwal government so far.The move comes following adoption of the first report of the 'Committee on Government Assurances' of the Delhi Assembly on December 21 in the House."It is the responsibility of the concerned head of department to furnish complete information with regard to fulfilment of the assurances after taking action to the assembly secretariat without delay and within three months time - as mentioned by the committee - in respect of replies given in the House that 'information is being collected'," he said in the circular.In the circular, the chief secretary also said, "All concerned are advised to review the assurances given in the Legislative Assembly and ensure that the same are fulfilled in the stipulated time period."It stated that the main responsibility of the Assembly's committee is to scrutinise the assurances, promises and undertakings, among others, given by ministers from time-to-time on the floor of the House.Apart from this, Dev also issued another directions to HoDs to ensure that all contract employees, who have been hired by the government or contractor, are paid timely wages by seventh day of every month if the establishment has engaged less than 1,000 workers.If the establishment has engaged more than 1,000 workers, wages of contractual employees should be paid by 10th day of every month, the chief secretary said."In case of non-compliance, the list of the defaulters will be sent to the Vigilance Department for issuing show cause notice to the HoDs concerned to explain as to why disciplinary proceedings should not be initiated against the officer," he added. PTI BUN KJ