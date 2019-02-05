Fulfil poll promises: AAP's Pb unit chief Bhagwant Mann to Amarinder

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday wrote to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urging him to fulfil the promises which his party made to the people of the state ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections. In his letter, Mann sought to remind Singh that the government led by him had "failed" to measure up to the aspirations of the people even after two years of assuming power. He said the Congress had made "tall promises" to various sections of the society including youth and farmers, but "failed" to fulfil them. The Sangrur MP later told reporters here that he has also urged the chief minister to give relief to the public by lowering power tariffs, which he claimed had been hiked on four occasions during the past two years. Mann lamented that "today every consumer in the state is paying electricity tariff more than what consumers in other states of the country are paying". The AAP leader said the electricity rate was much higher in Punjab than other states of the country despite the state government having ample resources and infrastructure for power generation. "Power rates touch Rs 10 per unit here. On the other hand, the AAP government in Delhi, which has to purchase electricity and does not have enough resources of its own, has been providing electricity to the people at Re 1 per unit," he claimed. "Consumers including poor Dalit households, whose power consumption is much less, are being slapped with hefty electricity bills in Punjab," he alleged. "If the government fails to take any concrete step to provide relief to people on high power tariff, the AAP will be compelled to hit the streets over the issue...," he said. On the possibility of the Aam Aadmi Party entering into an alliance with any outfit in Punjab ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he said, "Our talks with the BSP and the Akali Dal-Taksali parties is on. However, nothing has been finalized as yet." Replying to a question on who could be his possible opponents from Sangrur, Mann replied, "We are ready to take them on." At the same time, he said, "my competition is against mafia, hardships faced by farmers.. I have been raising issues pertaining to common people in Parliament. I will keep my report card before my constituents. In democracy, people are supreme, they know the works I have done and they will decide accordingly". Replying to a question,Mann justified his repeatedly citing example of Delhi model of governance, saying there is nothing wrong in that. "Everyone knows that despite all odds we face, we have made government schools, hospitals in Delhi world class. We have carried out lot of development works. People from around the country and abroad come to see our schools and hospitals. "Narendra Modi used to often talk about Gujarat model of governance during his speeches earlier. Why should we not give example of work of the Delhi government?" he asked. On farmers to get Rs 6,000 per annum under centrally-funded scheme, Mann dubbed it as a "stunt of the Modi government ahead of the Lok Sabha polls". "The BJP government promised giving 2 crore jobs each year, will they tell the people of this country where have these jobs vanished," he asked. PTI SUN CK