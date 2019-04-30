Full statehood to Delhi will make huge difference in your lives, Atishi tells Shahdara residents

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) In a narrow lane in Shahdara, AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi Marlena tells residents how full statehood to Delhi can change their lives, specially in the areas of education, healthcare and employment.Several residents threw rose petals on her as she undertook her 'padyatra' through the lanes of Swami Amardev chowk in Shahdara Tuesday, making stopovers to meet local community members and explain the benefits of full statehood the AAPs primary poll plank.Atishi is locked in a three-way contest with BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir and Congress candidate Arvinder Singh Lovely. Delhi goes to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of the election. The results would be announced on May 23. She explains how it can benefit various sectors like healthcare, schools and colleges and woman safety, among others. Sarita, one of the residents of the area, said she wants better education for her children and its prospects would improve if Aatishi comes to power."She studied from Oxford (University) and has transformed the government education system. My children were good in studies but they used to complain that teachers are not regular but now the education standard has improved," said Sarita whose two children study in Babu Ram school."The Delhi government has done really good work in the field of education and Atishi was the brain behind it. I want to see what more she can do for the area," said Rambharose, a shopkeeper, in the area.The 37-year-old Oxford graduate tells the students about the difference their vote can make in this election.As far as it can be seen, no single party would get complete majority this time. Under these circumstances, seven MPs of Delhi can play an important role in formation of government and then demands of the people of Delhi can be put forward, Atishi said.Residents believe other areas that the elected MP of the East Delhi constituency would need to work on is women safety, more healthcare facilities, higher education centres among others.Baghwan Das, a resident, of the area, however, was unconvinced."Full statehood would benefit us but there are a lot of 'ifs and buts' involved in that. We would not immediately get statehood as soon as we elect them, it would be passed by the Parliament," Das said.Atishi, however, told PTI that the MPs in their individual capacity also have the power to take a decision at local level in several areas. PTI UZM UZM TDSTDS