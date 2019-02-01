'Fuller House' renewed for fifth and final season at Netflix

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (PTI) Netflix has renewed its popular sitcom "Fuller House" for a fifth and final season.Netflix released a farewell video featuring clips from the previous four seasons and the cast of the series saying goodbye."We're saving the best for last," series star Candace Cameron-Bure said in the video released on social media."Fuller House", a sequel to the 19871995 show "Full House", revolves around characters DJ Tanner (Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) journeying through adulthood in the house they grew up in.All of the original show's stars, including John Stamos and Bob Saget, have appeared in the revival, save for Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who played Michelle Tanner. The fourth season of the show began streaming on Netflix in January. The final season will launch later this year. PTI RB RB