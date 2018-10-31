Functional Fitness Major 'MultiFit' Announces India's First Gym Chain Driven Fitness Incubator Program

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) PUNE, India, October 31, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Finally an incubator program that will focus not just on technology-driven ideas for the fitness industry but also on conventional businesses and business ideas across sports, fitness, wellness and nutrition Has already commenced incubation of nutrition and sports-based businesses; Targets commercial launch of Fitness CRM, Fitsperts and MultiFit MMA Pro-Academy in Q1 2019 To be housed out of Bangalore and Pune India's largest and fastest growing Functional Fitness Studio Brand 'MultiFit Wellness Private Limited', today announced India's first Gym chain driven fitness incubator program, namely 'MultiFit Fitness Incubator Program (MFIP)'. To be housed out of its Bangalore and Pune facilities, the program will be a healthy mix of technology-based start-ups and ideas as well as conventional ones across sports, fitness, wellness and nutrition. MultiFit has already commenced incubation of a Fitness CRM, Nutrition program 'Fitsperts' and MMA Academy 'MultiFit MMA Pro-Academy' - all to be commercially launched over the next three-four months.Commenting on the Incubator Program, Dr. Samir Kapoor, Founder & MD, MultiFit said: "The fitness business is changing extremely rapidly, driven not just by technology but by the fast-changing socio-economic landscape of the country. It is a known fact that over 400 million will be added to our urban population count over the next decade, over 75-80% of all mortality in the country will be driven by NCDs by 2020 and technology will enter a Machine Learning / AI dominated space, transforming and disrupting everything in the process. If we are not prepared for this change, we will be left way behind. Having said that, while we understand the business of fitness and wellness extremely well, we most definitely need to go the collaborative route for the rest.""Launching the fitness incubator program was thus imperative. Through this program we aim at tapping into all the brilliant ideas that come up on a day-to-day basis across the country but lack the financial and business experience to take it forward. Add to this the large rapidly growing organic community of fitness enthusiasts we have built over the last couple of years as a native market for these ideas, the probability of getting winners increases. While our program will largely focus on early stage ideas, we would not be averse to established entities coming up with new ideas in the space as well," added Samir.Assisting MultiFit in this endeavour would also be its newly inducted Technical Advisory Board comprising 11 International Olympic Athletes including Andy Turner, Marilyn Okoro, Chris Tomlinson, Sarah Stevenson, Mark Lewis Francis, Sebastian Rodger, Zoe Smith, Alyson Dixon, Georgina Cassar, Luke Lennon Ford and Manoj Pingle.Having started off as a 3000 sq. ft. single studio in 2015, MultiFit currently operates a chain of over 32 large format multi-disciplinary Functional Fitness studios across India, UK & UAE marking a presence in 10 cities. Further it has another 20 more signed up gyms which are slated to go live over the next 4-5 months taking the total count to 52 fitness studios.About MultiFit Wellness Private Limited Starting out with one MultiFit studio in Pune in 2015, Dr. Samir Kapoor has spearheaded the brand's growth to enable a deeper penetration in Pune as well as take MultiFit's concept of functional training across India. The functional fitness chain has 32 operational functional fitness studios across 10 cities (including its studio at Manchester, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE), and 20 more set for launch over the next 5-6 months across India, UAE & UK. It has already built a community of more than 75000 Multi-Fitters (members), and has set a target of 100 fitness studios in India and 20 Fitness studios across the UK, Middle East and South Asia by end of next year. Additionally, MultiFit also runs India's only Tri & Endurance Academy, namely MATES - MultiFit Academy for Triathlon & Endurance Sports. MultiFit has been at the forefront of innovation and transformation in fitness. The brand has been a fitness and/or Strength & Conditioning partner for Pune FC, Premier Futsal, Basketball Federation of India (BFI) & Puneri Phaltans (Pro-Kabaddi League), sponsored International level athletes in major competitions such as IronMan, been the only gym in India to offer genetic-based nutrition mapping, and has its own trainer training institute - MESA (MultiFit Exercise Science Academy). MultiFit also has a very active Athlete adoption program which already boasts of a string of national and international athletes and coaches including Commonwealth Athlete Sally Jones (IronMan - Triathlete, BTEC in Sports and Exercise Science (UK) & Certified L3 Personal Trainer from REPS UK),Automatically Timed 200 metre Hurdles World record breaker and three-time Olympian Andy Turner, Mr. Manoj Pingle (Olympian & Arjuna Awardee), Mr. India Rahul Kadam, Chetanya Velhal (IronMan Coach, Triathlete, India's Fastest Ultracyclist, RAAM qualified, MS Biotech), Kunal Mahour aka The Steele (India's only representative at the World Street Workout & Callisthenic Championship), amongst others. Furthermore, MultiFit has also recently instituted an advisory board comprising 10 International Athletes and Olympians to advise on its growth. Over the last one year, MultiFit has also bagged three prestigious industry awards in India namely Fitness Excellence Award 2018 (Excellence in Multi-Discipline Training Fitness Club), India Business Award 2018 (Best Functional Fitness Studio Brand) and the Business Leaders' Summit & Awards 2018 (Fastest Growing Fitness and Wellness Company of the year). Website: http://www.multifit.in/Source: MultiFit Wellness Private Limited PWRPWR