Funds given for 4 new tribal research institutes in northeast: Govt

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Funds have been provided for setting up new tribal research institutes (TRIs) in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, the government informed Parliament on Monday. At present, there are 25 TRIs in 24 States and one Union territory, according to data provided by Minister of State, Tribal Affairs, Jaswantsinh Bhabhor in the Lok Sabha. During 2017-18 and 2018-19, funds have been provided for establishment of new tribal research institutes based on the proposals received from Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Mizoram, he said. The government has also enhanced the annual outlay for the scheme 'Support to Tribal Research Institute' from Rs 80 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 100 crore in 2018-19, he said.The core responsibility of TRIs is to function as a body of knowledge and research for development and preservation of tribal cultural heritage. PTI GVS RCJ