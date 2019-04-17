Furious at being bullied everyday, school cab driver and his accomplices kill man in South Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Furious at being bullied almost everybody, a school cab driver along with his accomplices killed a 22-year old man by first stabbing and then strangulating him at an abandoned farm house situated barely 800 metres from the Neb Sarai police station in south Delhi, police said Wednesday. The accused then disposed the body by throwing it in a nearby ditch and covering it with some leaves. The deceased has been identified as Surjit Kashyap, a resident of Jawahar Park in Neb Sarai, police said. On April 17, at about 12.12 am, Amit Kashyap filed a complaint at the Neb Sarai police station that his younger brother Surjit Kashyap is missing and has not returned home. Amit said his brother had gone out to meet his friends and suspected foul play behind his disappearance, said Vijay Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south). The police identified a few people who were last seen with Kashyap. During investigation, police identified the accused as Sombir Singhal who worked as a school cab driver in Neb Sarai and Saket area, Vicky Jha, who worked as a helper in Max Saket, an unemployed youth named Satbir and Vicky Bhatt who was a data entry operator, Kumar said. A case has been registered and all the four accused have arrested in connection with the case, the DCP said. "Interrogation revealed that Sombir and Vicky had an old enmity with Kashyap. He had beaten them a few years ago and were holding a grudge against him since then," he said. Kashyap used to bully and threaten Sombir almost on a daily basis, the officer said. On April 15, Kashyap had again threatened Sombir. In the evening, he got information that Surjit was sitting with one of his friend. Sombir along with his friends went to the abandoned farm house, stabbed and strangulated him, the officer said. They disposed the body by throwing it in a nearby ditch and covered it with some leaves, the officer added. Two more of their accomplices identified as Golu and Ravinder Bisht are still absconding, police said. PTI AMP PLB TDSTDS